Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N100 vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus 7T

Ванплас Норд N100
OnePlus Nord N100
VS
Ванплас 7Т
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 146K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (757 against 462 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N100
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.52 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86.74%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.6% 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time 35 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1354:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N100
462 nits
OnePlus 7T +64%
757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N100
82.9%
OnePlus 7T +5%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N100
257
OnePlus 7T +196%
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N100
1261
OnePlus 7T +128%
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N100
146287
OnePlus 7T +236%
491877

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 16 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N100
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N100 +6%
90.6 dB
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A53 and OnePlus Nord N100
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and OnePlus Nord N100
3. OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100
4. Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7T
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 and OnePlus 7T
6. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T
7. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T
8. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish