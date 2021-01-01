Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.