Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N100 vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N100 vs 7T Pro

Ванплас Норд N100
OnePlus Nord N100
VS
Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch OnePlus Nord N100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on October 26, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 146K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 92% higher pixel density (516 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 462 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N100
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.52 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.6% 99.8%
PWM - 294 Hz
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1354:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nord N100
462 nits
7T Pro +30%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N100
82.9%
7T Pro +6%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N100 and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N100
257
7T Pro +184%
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N100
1261
7T Pro +131%
2910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nord N100
146287
7T Pro +232%
485274

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.5 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 16 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nord N100
n/a
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nord N100
n/a
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Nord N100
n/a
7T Pro
34:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N100 +10%
90.6 dB
7T Pro
82.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 October 2019
Release date November 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.04 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

