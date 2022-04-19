Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oneplus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
- Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 7% longer battery life (37:11 vs 34:47 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 382K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
681
iPhone 11 +96%
1335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1950
iPhone 11 +80%
3510
|CPU
|-
|166661
|GPU
|-
|256531
|Memory
|-
|91027
|UX
|-
|115651
|Total score
|382212
|633309
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7572
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|13:02 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|17:20 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|117 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oneplus Nord N20 5G.
