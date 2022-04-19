Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N20 5G vs Google Pixel 6

VS
OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (37:11 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 381K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (851 against 648 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 5G
648 nits
Pixel 6 +31%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 5G +3%
85.5%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N20 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 5G
682
Pixel 6 +52%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 5G
1962
Pixel 6 +48%
2907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 5G
381978
Pixel 6 +91%
730240
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 381978 730240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N20 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
6370
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6370
PCMark 3.0 score - 10558
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 17:20 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 117 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Nord N20 5G +24%
37:11 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N20 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2021
Release date April 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

