OnePlus Nord N20 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G
- Shows 15% longer battery life (37:11 vs 32:23 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 378K)
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (871 against 642 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
674
Pixel 6a +55%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1940
Pixel 6a +47%
2850
|CPU
|-
|205089
|GPU
|-
|300481
|Memory
|-
|112230
|UX
|-
|143131
|Total score
|378010
|759406
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|-
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6051
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9668
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|13:02 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|17:20 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|117 hr
|91 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (49th and 147th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
