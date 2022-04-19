Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 5G vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N20 5G vs Google Pixel 6a

OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 5G
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (37:11 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 378K)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (871 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 5G
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 5G
642 nits
Pixel 6a +36%
871 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 5G +3%
85.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N20 5G and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 5G
674
Pixel 6a +55%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 5G
1940
Pixel 6a +47%
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 5G
378010
Pixel 6a +101%
759406
CPU - 205089
GPU - 300481
Memory - 112230
UX - 143131
Total score 378010 759406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 17:20 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 117 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Nord N20 5G +15%
37:11 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N20 5G
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

