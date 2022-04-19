Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch OnePlus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.