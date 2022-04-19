Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 5G vs Moto G Stylus (2022) – which one to choose?

Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Ванплас Nord N20 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
Oneplus Nord N20 5G
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oneplus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 235K)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 371 points
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 5G
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oneplus Nord N20 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 5G +63%
382212
Moto G Stylus (2022)
235187
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:08 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 17:20 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
