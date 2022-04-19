Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 5G vs One 5G Ace – which one to choose?

Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs Motorola One 5G Ace

VS
Oneplus Nord N20 5G
Motorola One 5G Ace

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oneplus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (642 against 397 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 5G
vs
One 5G Ace

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N20 5G +62%
642 nits
One 5G Ace
397 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight - 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 5G
85.5%
One 5G Ace
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oneplus Nord N20 5G and Motorola One 5G Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 5G +4%
674
One 5G Ace
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 5G
1933
One 5G Ace +2%
1964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 5G +2%
379681
One 5G Ace
372704
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 17:20 hr -
Gaming 05:37 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Nord N20 5G
37:10 hr
One 5G Ace
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 January 2021
Release date April 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

