Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 5G vs Nokia X100 – which one to choose?

Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs Nokia X100

Ванплас Nord N20 5G
VS
Нокиа X100
Oneplus Nord N20 5G
Nokia X100

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oneplus Nord N20 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 19, 2022, against the Nokia X100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 287K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 506 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia X100
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 5G
vs
Nokia X100

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 78.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 5G
650 nits
Nokia X100
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 171.44 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 217 gramm (7.65 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 5G +9%
85.5%
Nokia X100
78.6%

Performance

Tests of Oneplus Nord N20 5G and Nokia X100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 5G +35%
681
Nokia X100
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 5G +18%
1950
Nokia X100
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 5G +33%
382212
Nokia X100
287919
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:08 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 17:20 hr -
Gaming 05:39 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Nord N20 5G
37:11 hr
Nokia X100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2022 November 2021
Release date April 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N10 and Oneplus Nord N20 5G
2. Motorola One 5G Ace and Oneplus Nord N20 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Nokia X100
4. Apple iPhone 11 and Nokia X100
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Nokia X100
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Nokia X100
7. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) and Nokia X100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish