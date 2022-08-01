Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 SE vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N20 SE vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 7.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 110K)
  • 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 SE
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Pixel 6a
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 SE +1%
84.2%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N20 SE and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 680 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 SE
182
Pixel 6a +480%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 SE
694
Pixel 6a +315%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 SE
110500
Pixel 6a +613%
787869
CPU - 229804
GPU - 299774
Memory - 114943
UX - 142121
Total score 110500 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6058
PCMark 3.0 score - 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 34 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack - No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date August 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

