Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.