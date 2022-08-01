Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.