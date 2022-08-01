Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.