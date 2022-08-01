Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N20 SE vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N20 SE vs Nord N10

Ванплас Норд N20 SE
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N20 SE
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nord N20 SE was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 110K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 3.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 181 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 SE
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Nord N10
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 SE +2%
84.2%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N20 SE and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 SE
181
Nord N10 +239%
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 SE
690
Nord N10 +171%
1868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 SE
110247
Nord N10 +202%
332669
CPU - 110882
GPU - 69327
Memory - 60759
UX - 89742
Total score 110247 332669
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 811
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:32 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Nord N10
34:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack - Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 October 2020
Release date August 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

