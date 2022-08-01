OnePlus Nord N20 SE vs Oneplus Nord N20 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the Nord N20 SE was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
- 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 110K)
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 181 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|-
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Nord N20 5G +276%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
690
Nord N20 5G +183%
1950
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OxygenOS 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:08 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:20 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|-
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|-
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.
