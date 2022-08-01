Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.