Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N20 SE (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on August 1, 2022, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nord N20 SE was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 110K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 181 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N20 SE
vs
Nord N20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Nord N20 5G
650 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight - 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N20 SE
84.2%
Nord N20 5G +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N20 SE and Oneplus Nord N20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N20 SE
181
Nord N20 5G +276%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N20 SE
690
Nord N20 5G +183%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N20 SE
110247
Nord N20 5G +247%
382212
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 17:20 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Nord N20 5G
37:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack - Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 April 2022
Release date August 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

