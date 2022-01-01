Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N200 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 283K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (639 against 546 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Nord N200 5G
546 nits
iPhone 11 +17%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G +5%
83.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N200 5G
508
iPhone 11 +161%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G
1598
iPhone 11 +117%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G
283095
iPhone 11 +122%
628819
CPU 95405 151608
GPU 65526 260391
Memory 49913 98414
UX 73615 119270
Total score 283095 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N200 5G
970
iPhone 11 +681%
7578
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 5 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 970 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 11 15.4
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Nord N200 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N200 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

