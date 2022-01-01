OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 283K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (639 against 546 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
iPhone 11 +161%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
iPhone 11 +117%
3462
|CPU
|95405
|151608
|GPU
|65526
|260391
|Memory
|49913
|98414
|UX
|73615
|119270
|Total score
|283095
|628819
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|970
|7578
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7082
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|15.4
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
