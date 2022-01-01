OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.79 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 282K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
iPhone SE (2022) +238%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1600
iPhone SE (2022) +188%
4613
|CPU
|95405
|189244
|GPU
|65526
|269834
|Memory
|49913
|129820
|UX
|73615
|127582
|Total score
|282742
|713627
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|969
|8289
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7082
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
