OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ванплас Норд N200 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.79 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (406 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 282K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 406 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G +27%
83.2%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G
1600
iPhone SE (2022) +188%
4613
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G
282742
iPhone SE (2022) +152%
713627
CPU 95405 189244
GPU 65526 269834
Memory 49913 129820
UX 73615 127582
Total score 282742 713627
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 5 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 969 8289
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

