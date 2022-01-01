Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N200 5G vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Ванплас Норд N200 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (859 against 546 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 283K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nord N200 5G
546 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +57%
859 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G
83.2%
Pixel 5a 5G +2%
85%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N200 5G
508
Pixel 5a 5G +27%
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G
1598
Pixel 5a 5G +22%
1947
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G
283095
Pixel 5a 5G +37%
386961
CPU 95405 110920
GPU 65526 105925
Memory 49913 69517
UX 73615 101463
Total score 283095 386961
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N200 5G
970
Pixel 5a 5G +71%
1663
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 970 1663
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 8868
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 11 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:09 hr
Watching video - 17:31 hr
Gaming - 05:46 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Nord N200 5G
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N200 5G or Samsung Galaxy A12
2. OnePlus Nord N200 5G or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
3. OnePlus Nord N200 5G or Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
4. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Apple iPhone 13
5. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Apple iPhone 12
6. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
7. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
8. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Pixel 6a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish