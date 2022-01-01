Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N200 5G vs G Pure – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Motorola G Pure

Ванплас Норд N200 5G
VS
Моторола G Pure
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Motorola G Pure

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (406 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
G Pure

Display

Type LTPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N200 5G
546 nits
G Pure
546 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G +3%
83.2%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N200 5G +253%
508
G Pure
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G +144%
1598
G Pure
655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G +189%
283095
G Pure
97821
CPU 95405 -
GPU 65526 -
Memory 49913 -
UX 73615 -
Total score 283095 97821
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

