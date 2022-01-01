Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.