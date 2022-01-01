OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Motorola Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (546 against 449 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 283K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Moto G60 +7%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Moto G60 +12%
1785
|CPU
|95405
|91314
|GPU
|65526
|97530
|Memory
|49913
|52272
|UX
|73615
|90459
|Total score
|283095
|330711
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|970
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7082
|9119
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
