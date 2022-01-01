Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N200 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (546 against 449 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 283K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Nord N200 5G +22%
546 nits
Moto G60
449 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G
83.2%
Moto G60 +3%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N200 5G
508
Moto G60 +7%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G
1598
Moto G60 +12%
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G
283095
Moto G60 +17%
330711
CPU 95405 91314
GPU 65526 97530
Memory 49913 52272
UX 73615 90459
Total score 283095 330711
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N200 5G
970
Moto G60 +15%
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 970 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 9119
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

