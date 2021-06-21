Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.