OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.49 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|85.89%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
OnePlus 6T +2%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1602
OnePlus 6T +47%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
291714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
304850
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
29:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.
