Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.