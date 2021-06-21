Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.