Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.