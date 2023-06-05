Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N30 5G vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord N30 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 35W)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 603 points
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N30 5G
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N30 5G
665 nits
90 Lite
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N30 5G
86.7%
90 Lite +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N30 5G +14%
685
90 Lite
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N30 5G +17%
2025
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N30 5G +7%
404477
90 Lite
376685
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 50 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 05:59 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Nord N30 5G
34:53 hr
90 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 40 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
