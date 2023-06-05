Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N30 5G vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N30 5G vs Infinix Note 30 Pro

66 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
VS
66 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 Pro
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord N30 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 693 and 559 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 50W)

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Infinix Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N30 5G
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1723:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N30 5G
676 nits
Note 30 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N30 5G
87.1%
Note 30 Pro
86.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N30 5G +24%
693
Note 30 Pro
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N30 5G +13%
2044
Note 30 Pro
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N30 5G +6%
409952
Note 30 Pro
386950
CPU - 103808
GPU - 85200
Memory - 88860
UX - 106593
Total score 409952 386950
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 46.4 °C -
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1237
Web score - 10200
Video editing - 6487
Photo editing - 26084
Data manipulation - 7586
Writing score - 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 XOS 12.6
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 50 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:37 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Nord N30 5G
34:43 hr
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord N30 5G
84.9 dB
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 50 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
