OnePlus Nord N30 5G vs Infinix Note 30 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord N30 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 693 and 559 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 50W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
42
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63*
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.72 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.1%
|86.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.6%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|20 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1723:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N30 5G +24%
693
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N30 5G +13%
2044
1807
|CPU
|-
|103808
|GPU
|-
|85200
|Memory
|-
|88860
|UX
|-
|106593
|Total score
|409952
|386950
|Max surface temperature
|46.4 °C
|-
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1237
|Web score
|-
|10200
|Video editing
|-
|6487
|Photo editing
|-
|26084
|Data manipulation
|-
|7586
|Writing score
|-
|13307
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
|XOS 12.6
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|50 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (73% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:47 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|12:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|-
|Standby
|119 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 50 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.
