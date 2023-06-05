Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N30 5G vs Moto G54 Power 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N30 5G vs Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G

66 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
VS
75 out of 100
Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord N30 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 33W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N30 5G
vs
Moto G54 Power 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1723:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 161.56 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N30 5G +2%
87.1%
Moto G54 Power 5G
85.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU shading units 256 144
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 My UX
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:37 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 September 2023
Release date June 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 50 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G84 5G vs Moto G54 Power 5G
2. Poco F5 vs Moto G54 Power 5G
3. Moto G54 5G vs Moto G54 Power 5G
4. Edge 30 Neo vs Moto G54 Power 5G
5. Galaxy A34 5G vs Moto G54 Power 5G
6. Nord N20 5G vs Nord N30 5G
7. 11 Pro vs Nord N30 5G
8. Nord N300 vs Nord N30 5G
9. Galaxy A34 5G vs Nord N30 5G
10. Nord CE 3 Lite vs Nord N30 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский