OnePlus Nord N30 5G vs Nokia G42

66 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
VS
58 out of 100
Nokia G42
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Nokia G42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord N30 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Nokia G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 20W)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (404K versus 317K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 686 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Nokia G42 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N30 5G
vs
Nokia G42

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1723:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N30 5G
668 nits
Nokia G42
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 193.8 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N30 5G +5%
87.1%
Nokia G42
82.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N30 5G and Nokia G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N30 5G +26%
686
Nokia G42
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N30 5G +22%
2031
Nokia G42
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N30 5G +27%
404087
Nokia G42
317756
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 -
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 50 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:47 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:37 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Nord N30 5G
34:43 hr
Nokia G42
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord N30 5G
84.9 dB
Nokia G42
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 50 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is definitely a better buy.

