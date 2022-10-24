Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.