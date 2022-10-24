Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N300 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N300 vs Nord 2 5G

VS
OnePlus Nord N300
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 637 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N300
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N300
n/a
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height - 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width - 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness - 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N300
84%
Nord 2 5G +2%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N300 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N300
637
Nord 2 5G +28%
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N300
1945
Nord 2 5G +44%
2809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N300
n/a
Nord 2 5G
669989
CPU - 186770
GPU - 232801
Memory - 114516
UX - 131863
Total score - 669989
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nord N300
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4173
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4173
PCMark 3.0 score - 8549
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:49 hr
Gaming - 05:27 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life
Nord N300
n/a
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N300
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 July 2021
Release date November 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
