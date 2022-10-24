Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.