Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.