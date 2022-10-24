Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N300 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N300 vs Nord N10

Ванплас Норд Т300
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N300
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N300
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N300
n/a
Nord N10
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height - 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width - 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness - 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight - 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N300 +1%
84%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N300 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N300 +4%
637
Nord N10
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N300 +5%
1945
Nord N10
1860
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N300
n/a
Nord N10
333331
CPU - 110882
GPU - 69327
Memory - 60759
UX - 89742
Total score - 333331
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 811
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:32 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 118 hr
General battery life
Nord N300
n/a
Nord N10
34:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.1
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nord N300
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 October 2020
Release date November 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N300 or OnePlus Nord N200 5G
2. OnePlus Nord N300 or OnePlus Nord N20 5G
3. OnePlus Nord N300 or OnePlus Nord 2T
4. OnePlus Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. OnePlus Nord N10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
6. OnePlus Nord N10 or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
7. OnePlus Nord N10 or Motorola One 5G Ace
8. OnePlus Nord N10 or Motorola Moto G60
9. OnePlus Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord N200 5G
10. OnePlus Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord N20 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish