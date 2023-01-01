Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N300 vs Nord N30 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N300 vs N30 5G

58 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N300
VS
65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
OnePlus Nord N300
OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 33W)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 593 points

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord N300 and N30 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N300
vs
Nord N30 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.15:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord N300
622 nits
Nord N30 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N300
84%
Nord N30 5G +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N300 and OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N300
593
Nord N30 5G +16%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N300
1768
Nord N30 5G +12%
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N300
408130
Nord N30 5G
406700
CPU 124269 -
GPU 135382 -
Memory 75575 -
UX 66210 -
Total score 408130 406700
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 7518 -
Video editing 4616 -
Photo editing 16952 -
Data manipulation 7050 -
Writing score 11775 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:14 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:18 hr -
Watching video 14:59 hr -
Gaming 06:02 hr -
Standby 136 hr -
General battery life
Nord N300
41:05 hr
Nord N30 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 June 2023
Release date November 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is definitely a better buy.

