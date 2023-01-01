OnePlus Nord N300 vs N30 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 33W)
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 593 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
53
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
37
42
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
29
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
73
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.15:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|86.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
Nord N30 5G +16%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1768
Nord N30 5G +12%
1988
|CPU
|124269
|-
|GPU
|135382
|-
|Memory
|75575
|-
|UX
|66210
|-
|Total score
|408130
|406700
|Web score
|7518
|-
|Video editing
|4616
|-
|Photo editing
|16952
|-
|Data manipulation
|7050
|-
|Writing score
|11775
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|OxygenOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|16:18 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:59 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:02 hr
|-
|Standby
|136 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|November 2022
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is definitely a better buy.
