Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Apple iPhone X

Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Comes with 1399 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (100 vs 74 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (753 against 671 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 408 PPI)
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 599 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.3%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +12%
753 nits
iPhone X
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus Nord +5%
86.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
599
iPhone X +55%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1923
iPhone X +23%
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord
315384
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 -
OS size 22 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +43%
13:22 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +50%
18:15 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +32%
25:05 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus Nord +16%
117
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord +11%
108
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 September 2017
Release date September 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord
2. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and OnePlus Nord
3. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord
4. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord
5. OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus Nord
6. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 and Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish