Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.