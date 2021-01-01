Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Google Pixel 3

Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 2915 mAh
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (100 vs 69 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (753 against 423 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 252K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.83% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +78%
753 nits
Pixel 3
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus Nord +10%
86.7%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 630
GPU clock 750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +17%
599
Pixel 3
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1923
Pixel 3 +2%
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +25%
315384
Pixel 3
252756
AnTuTu Phone Scores (135th and 190th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +30%
13:22 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +65%
18:15 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +9%
25:05 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.8
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus Nord +14%
117
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
OnePlus Nord
92
Pixel 3 +7%
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord +7%
108
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB
Pixel 3
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 October 2018
Release date September 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

