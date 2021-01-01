Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus Nord
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (100 vs 76 hours)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 268K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 408 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.3%
PWM 367 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord
753 nits
Pixel 4a +5%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus Nord +4%
86.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +8%
599
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +18%
1923
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +17%
315384
Pixel 4a
268824

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +15%
13:22 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +49%
18:15 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +12%
25:05 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus Nord
117
Pixel 4a +4%
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord
108
Pixel 4a +3%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB
Pixel 4a +2%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 August 2020
Release date September 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (20.8%)
19 (79.2%)
Total votes: 24

