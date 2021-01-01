Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Huawei Honor 10

Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (100 vs 74 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 715 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3400 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 216K)
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (753 against 503 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 408 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +50%
753 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus Nord +9%
86.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +73%
599
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +29%
1923
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +46%
315384
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Android Ranking (135th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 EMUI 9.1
OS size 22 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +15%
13:22 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +60%
18:15 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +18%
25:05 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 April 2018
Release date September 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. OnePlus Nord and Apple iPhone 11
3. OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7 Pro
4. OnePlus Nord and Huawei Honor 30
5. OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 and Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 and Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish