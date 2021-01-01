Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Huawei Honor 30

Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (753 against 494 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 315K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 599 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +52%
753 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus Nord
86.7%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
599
Honor 30 +56%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1923
Honor 30 +34%
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord
315384
Honor 30 +22%
386252
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (135th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (33.3%)
8 (66.7%)
Total votes: 12

