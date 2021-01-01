Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Honor 60 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Huawei Honor 60 Pro

OnePlus Nord
Huawei Honor 60 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60 Pro
  • Comes with 685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4115 mAh
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 380K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 812 and 606 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Honor 60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord
755 nits
Honor 60 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord
86.7%
Honor 60 Pro +5%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Huawei Honor 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
606
Honor 60 Pro +34%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1939
Honor 60 Pro +53%
2961
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Nord
380970
Honor 60 Pro +37%
520891
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Honor 60 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Honor 60 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Honor 60 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 122°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 December 2021
Release date September 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 60 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

