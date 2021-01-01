Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.