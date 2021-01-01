Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Huawei P30 Lite

VS
OnePlus Nord
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 140K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 775 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (749 against 500 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 408 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.5 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +50%
749 nits
P30 Lite
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +3%
86.7%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +92%
600
P30 Lite
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +50%
1934
P30 Lite
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus Nord
n/a
P30 Lite
138293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +130%
324113
P30 Lite
140910

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 EMUI 10.0
OS size 22 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
P30 Lite +9%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +37%
18:15 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
P30 Lite +14%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
P30 Lite +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2019
Release date September 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

