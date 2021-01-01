Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs LG K40

Ванплас Норд
VS
Лджи К40
OnePlus Nord
LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 95K)
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (756 against 474 nits)
  • 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.24% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
LG K40

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.2%
PWM 367 Hz 100 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1484:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +59%
756 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +13%
86.7%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1966
LG K40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +236%
320655
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 LG UX 7
OS size 22 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
LG K40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
LG K40
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
LG K40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord +4%
85.6 dB
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 Pro
4. OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7T
5. OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8
6. LG K40 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. LG K40 and Samsung Galaxy M30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish