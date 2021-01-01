OnePlus Nord vs LG K40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 95K)
- Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (756 against 474 nits)
- 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.24% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the LG K40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|76.46%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|95.2%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|100 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|35 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1484:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +236%
320655
95439
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|LG UX 7
|OS size
|22 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|10
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|0.518 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.579 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1