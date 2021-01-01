Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.