Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.