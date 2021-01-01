OnePlus Nord vs Motorola Moto G 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (748 against 484 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 28 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
- Shows 31% longer battery life (131 vs 100 hours)
- Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 600 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
600
Moto G 5G +8%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1940
Moto G 5G +2%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
309763
Moto G 5G +1%
311933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|-
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (36% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|2:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Moto G 5G +31%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Moto G 5G +7%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Moto G 5G +72%
43:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1