Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.