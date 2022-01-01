Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Moto G200 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (750 against 556 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (793K versus 375K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +35%
750 nits
Moto G200
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord
86.7%
Moto G200
86.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 660
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord
603
Moto G200 +80%
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1946
Moto G200 +70%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Nord
375290
Moto G200 +112%
793937
CPU 109312 196956
GPU 101846 301223
Memory 65178 135166
UX 101836 161456
Total score 375290 793937
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1639 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:00 hr 10:25 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 11:50 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 97 hr 123 hr
General battery life
OnePlus Nord
31:14 hr
Moto G200 +2%
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
Moto G200
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 November 2021
Release date September 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G200 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

