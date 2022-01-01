Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (750 against 362 nits)
  • 52% higher pixel density (408 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 283K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (42:53 vs 31:14 hours)
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 408 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 93.2%
PWM 367 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +107%
750 nits
Moto G50
362 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +4%
86.7%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +20%
603
Moto G50
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +20%
1946
Moto G50
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus Nord +32%
375290
Moto G50
283245
CPU 109312 93433
GPU 101846 55175
Memory 65178 56324
UX 101836 79177
Total score 375290 283245
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus Nord +67%
1639
Moto G50
982
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 9 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1639 982
PCMark 3.0 score - 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 -
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:00 hr 15:36 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 15:58 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 06:49 hr
Standby 97 hr 153 hr
General battery life
OnePlus Nord
31:14 hr
Moto G50 +37%
42:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord +7%
84.9 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

