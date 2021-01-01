OnePlus Nord vs Motorola Moto G5S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has a 1.24 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.87% more screen real estate
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (755 against 501 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5S
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
42
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|67.83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|38.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1140:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
48575
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
321730
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|Stock Android
|OS size
|22 GB
|9.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4115 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22.85 mm
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus Nord +67%
117
70
Video quality
OnePlus Nord +37%
92
67
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord +57%
108
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2020
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|0.472 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.05 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.
