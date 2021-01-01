Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G5s Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.