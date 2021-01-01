Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Moto G5s Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Motorola Moto G5s Plus

OnePlus Nord
Motorola Moto G5s Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G5s Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 15.17% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (100 vs 81 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5s Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Moto G5s Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 408 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 71.53%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1463:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +24%
755 nits
Moto G5s Plus
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +21%
86.7%
Moto G5s Plus
71.53%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Motorola Moto G5s Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 506
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +15%
13:22 hr
Moto G5s Plus
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +89%
18:15 hr
Moto G5s Plus
9:59 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Moto G5s Plus +6%
26:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 13 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
Moto G5s Plus +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 August 2017
Release date September 2020 August 2017
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

