Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.