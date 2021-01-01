Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Nokia 7.2

Ванплас Норд
VS
Нокиа 7.2
OnePlus Nord
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 170K)
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (100 vs 69 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (753 against 582 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 408 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +29%
753 nits
Nokia 7.2
582 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +5%
86.7%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 512
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus Nord +86%
605
Nokia 7.2
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord +35%
1947
Nokia 7.2
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord +84%
313263
Nokia 7.2
170424

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Android One
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +23%
13:22 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +93%
18:15 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Nokia 7.2 +14%
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus Nord +30%
117
Nokia 7.2
90
Video quality
OnePlus Nord +23%
92
Nokia 7.2
75
Generic camera score
OnePlus Nord +27%
108
Nokia 7.2
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 September 2019
Release date September 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
2. Poco X3 NFC vs OnePlus Nord
3. Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
4. Honor 30 vs OnePlus Nord
5. iPhone SE (2020) vs OnePlus Nord
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Nokia 7.2
7. Galaxy M31 vs Nokia 7.2
8. Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia 7.2
9. Nokia 1.3 vs Nokia 7.2
10. Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 7.2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish