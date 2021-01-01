Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus Nord vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord vs Nokia 7 Plus

Ванплас Норд
VS
Нокиа 7 Плюс
OnePlus Nord
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch OnePlus Nord (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on July 21, 2020, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (753 against 429 nits)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (100 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4115 vs 3800 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus Nord
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 408 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 77.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2082:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus Nord +76%
753 nits
7 Plus
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus Nord +11%
86.7%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 512
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus Nord
1947
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus Nord
313263
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.5.4 Android One
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4115 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus Nord +19%
13:22 hr
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus Nord +59%
18:15 hr
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus Nord +17%
25:05 hr
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus Nord
84.9 dB
7 Plus
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 February 2018
Release date September 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

